'Moments like these are what you'll remember': Every word from Rory McIlroy's first interview after winning the 2025 Irish Open

Rory McIlroy admits 2025 will likely go down as “the best year of my career” after following up his historic Masters success by winning a second Irish Open title at The K Club.

McIlroy, who lifted his home national Open for the first time in 2016 at the same venue, forced a play-off against Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren with a dramatic eagle on the final hole of 72 on Sunday afternoon.

After the pair couldn’t be separated across the opening two play-off holes, McIlroy pounced on a wayward shot from his opponent to step in and seal competition glory – much to the delight of his army of supporters.

It acted as perfect preparation for his Ryder Cup campaign later this month, where McIlroy will hope to win an eighth title with Team Europe.

Here's what McIlroy had to say after winning the Irish Open on Sky Sports:

On winning in front of home support

"I feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been amazing all week.

"I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming with the green jacket, but this has exceeded all my expectations.

"I'm so happy I could play the way I did for all of them and get the win.

"I love coming home, I love this atmosphere. Moments like these are what you'll remember after your career is over...this is a really special day.

"I feel very fortunate because there are probably very few golfers in the world who get the support I do when I go home.

"This is absolutely incredible. I don't take it for granted, I feel very grateful and lucky that I get to do this and I can't wait to celebrate."

On the eagle on the final hole

"It's such a cool moment, such a cool feeling for that to go in and it gave me a chance in the play-off.

"The way the 18th was playing today, it felt it was a case of who was going to blink first and Joakim hit a poor second shot...it opened the door for me. I'm so happy."

On a special 2025

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year.

"2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best, year of my career.

"We're not finished yet. I've a big week at Wentworth and then everyone is looking forward to the Ryder Cup.