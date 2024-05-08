Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin will host this year's NI Open at Galgorm

In a tournament relaunch, McKibbin has added his full support to an event he is already very familiar with. In 2016, the-then 13-year-old got his first taste of professional golf when he took part in the NI Open at Galgorm as an amateur.

Now McKibbin - won his first professional title at the Porsche European Open on the DP World Tour in June 2023 – is delighted to see more great tournament golf returning to the Ballymena venue as tournament host.

"I am honoured to be part of the revamped NI Open which promises to be another outstanding event here in Northern Ireland. We have a great summer of tournament golf to look forward to and the NI Open is an exciting opportunity for golf fans to witness some of the game’s leading players,” said McKibbin, who will be playing in the Pro-am at Galgorm on Tuesday, July 23.

“I played in many Challenge Tour events when starting out in my career and they are hugely competitive with great players from all over the world. I know there will be a strong Irish contingent competing at Galgorm too, which will give the home fans plenty to cheer about.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Galgorm in what promises to be a great week in July.”

This year's event looks set to attract an impressive field having been reinstated to the Challenge Tour schedule with a £250,000 prize fund.

The inaugural NI Open was played at Galgorm in 2010 and evolved into one of the most popular events on the Challenge Tour, breaking all attendance records along the way. This year promises to be just as popular with free entry all week.

Jamie Hodges, Challenge Tour Director, said: "It's great to have the NI Open back on the Challenge Tour schedule for the first time in four years. Historically it has been one of the best supported events on the calendar, and we're hoping that fans will come out in their numbers once again to show their support.

"Galgorm has provided several nail-biting finishes before and I'm expecting this year to be no different. It is the perfect setting for what is guaranteed to be a great week.

“The NI Open comes at a pivotal time in our season, with players fighting for points that could go a long way to ensuring their promotion to the DP World Tour. For each player teeing it up, there is a lot on the line.”

