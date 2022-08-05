Niall Horan relishing chance to play with old pal Robbie Keane in Pro Am at ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm

LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 04: Recording artist Niall Horan play his second shot at the 11th hole during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Horan has been friends with Keane for a long time and is looking forward to competing against his old pal.

“I’m delighted my pal Robbie Keane is joining us at the ISPS Handa World Invitational Pro Am next week at Galgorm,” he said.

“Robbie and I have been great friends for years so I’m really looking forward to catching up with him next week.

“We’re playing together on Wednesday and I know Robbie is competitive so I’m sure we’ll have a bit of a laugh on the course.

“It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for the event and I’m looking forward to what’s shaping up to be a great week,” he added.

“I’d really encourage everyone to come along as it’s always a fun event.”

The Pro-Am line-up also includes Actor James Nesbitt, former Ireland rugby player Stephen Ferris, retired Irish rugby player Anna Caplice, Olympian Greg O’Shea, Blizzards singer Bressie, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory’s Stories), former Cork GAA footballer Valerie Mulcahy, Ireland international hockey player Nicci Daly, retired Ulster rugby player Darren Cave, former Irish Cricketer Kyle McCallan and Northern Irish football coach Tommy Wright.

They will also be joined by UTV Sports Correspondent Ruth Gorman, Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and BBC Sports’ Stephen Watson.

The Pro Am takes place on the eve of the ISPS Handa World Invitational which brings together some of the best players in the men’s and women’s game, with a DP World Tour tournament and co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event played concurrently over two courses at Galgorm Castle and Massereene from August 11-14.