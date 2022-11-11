Northern Ireland professional golfer and father of three Gary Wardlow was "never without a smile and a kind word"

Gary Wardlow in action. Photo-Stephen Hamilton/Presseye.

The father of three who died at the age of 42 having taken ill at the weekend was a PGA professional golfer who most recently played and coached at Spa Golf Club in Ballynahinch.

According to the PGA, the Belfast man was working in his pro shop when he became ill and passed away in hospital a few days later.

He had joined the club in 2015 following three years with American Golf in Belfast, a role he combined with that of teaching pro at Cliftonville Golf Club.

The PGA said that in the subsequent seven years at Spa, Gary enhanced his reputation as a gifted and innovative coach as well as becoming an integral part of the club.

The club, who have opened a book of condolence, posted on social media: "Never without a smile and a kind word, Gary has been the heart and soul of Spa Golf Club for many years.

"Always on hand to help out in any way he could, Gary’s loss will leave a void in all of our lives.”

Similar tributes have been paid by other golf clubs including Carrickfergus, Shandon Park and Cliftonville.

“Gary was very popular here and a great friend to many of us,” said Tim Devine, a director at Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was highly regarded not only for his teaching skills but his personality. Gary always had a ready smile and a warm way about him.”

Shandon Park remembered Gary for the part he played in its triumphant European Club Championship teams in 2000 and 2001.

Gary joined the PGA in the following year and went on to qualify for the Northern Ireland Open in 2015. His time in the PGA followed an outstanding career as an amateur during which he represented Ireland at every level and won the Ireland Under 18 and Ulster Under 21 Championships.

PGA in Ireland chairman Gary Chambers said: “I have known Gary for a very long time, going back to his early days in the PGA when we were both playing on the Irish tournament circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got to know him better in more recent years while we both served on PGA branch and regional committees.

“It was very evident from Gary’s time on committee that he had the best interests of all the PGA Members at heart and wanted to improve their lives.

“That will not surprise anyone who knew Gary and it goes without saying he will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the PGA membership as a whole.”

Away from golf, Mr Wardlow was also a loyal supporter of Glentoran FC and a follower of Bloomfield FC where his sons played in the youth section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomfield will be holding a minute’s silence before their upcoming fixtures in his memory and they teams for which his boys played have called off their games as a mark of respect.

The club said: “Bloomfield FC send our deepest condolences to Susanne, Jaxon, Luke and Carter and entire Wardlow family upon the tragic loss of Gary.