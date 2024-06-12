Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland poses following victory at the 2023 Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Germany. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

While Tom McKibbin is fully focused on making his major debut at this week’s US Open, the Newtownabbey native admits he’d love to secure a future spot on the PGA Tour and also has next year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush circled on the calendar.

Northern Irish ace McKibbin has followed in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy – both grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club – in making it onto the biggest stage in golf and will tee off at 11:45 BST after making it through a qualifying event last month.

It’s a huge milestone in the 21-year-old’s career and the latest step in an upward trajectory which has already included winning his first DP World Tour title at last year’s European Open in Germany.

The top-10 finishers on the DP World Tour rankings at the end of this year will clinch a PGA Tour card for 2025 and with McKibbin currently sitting 19th on that list, he’s determined to keep progressing to achieve his goals.

"I wouldn’t say I am a massive goal setter but definitely since the PGA Tour cards have become available it is definitely one big aim for everyone come the end of the year to have a chance to grab one of those,” he said in his pre-tournament blog on the DP World Tour website. “It’s certainly pretty cool for all of us to have that opportunity do so.

“It might be over a year away but to play in The Open at Royal Portrush is definitely a big goal of mine. Obviously, I will be trying to qualify for it this year, but it would be pretty special to play in The Open at home, especially somewhere that is on our way from where I live and somewhere I played a lot of golf growing up would be pretty cool.

"To play in such an environment at a venue I have played at casually so often would be a great experience.”

McKibbin is coming off trying to defend his European Open crown in Hamburg – he ultimately finished six shots adrift of champion Laurie Canter – and feels it was perfect preparation for this week.