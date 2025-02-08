Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin in contention for major payday in first event at LIV Golf
The three-under par second round moved McKibbin up to tied for 6th in the leaderboard, six shots behind leader Adrian Meronk.
It means McKibbin remains in contention to claim the winner's cheque of $4 million while the top team on the leaderboard will also split a further $3 million.
Former Belfast Royal Academy pupil McKibbin is playing alongside Legion XIII team-mates Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.
Legion XIII are flying high in the top end of the leaderboard as Hatton and Surratt are tied for 4th on -11, with Rahm on the same score as McKibbin on -10.
McKibbin is out later this afternoon for his third round as he aims to make his dream start at LIV even better.
The 22-year-old stunned the golfing world when he swapped the PGA Tour for the breakaway LIV Golf last month.
The LIV Golf calendar has 14 events staged all around the world with McKibbin going from Saudi Arabia to Australia later this month before travelling to the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and America.