Tom McKibbin finds himself on -10 after two rounds at the LIV Golf event in Riyadh

Tom McKibbin continued his fine start to life at LIV Golf by shooting a second round 69 to move to -10 in Riyadh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-under par second round moved McKibbin up to tied for 6th in the leaderboard, six shots behind leader Adrian Meronk.

It means McKibbin remains in contention to claim the winner's cheque of $4 million while the top team on the leaderboard will also split a further $3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Belfast Royal Academy pupil McKibbin is playing alongside Legion XIII team-mates Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

Legion XIII are flying high in the top end of the leaderboard as Hatton and Surratt are tied for 4th on -11, with Rahm on the same score as McKibbin on -10.

McKibbin is out later this afternoon for his third round as he aims to make his dream start at LIV even better.

The 22-year-old stunned the golfing world when he swapped the PGA Tour for the breakaway LIV Golf last month.