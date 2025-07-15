After a busy weekend covering news and sport for the paper, I'm not going to lie...I made the most of my Bank Holiday Monday off.

I used my down time to simply switch-off and recharge the batteries as best as I could ahead of six consecutive days covering the largest sporting event Northern Ireland has ever hosted.

However, I have to be honest and admit I was a little bit jealous when my colleague Johnny Morton got to listen to Rory McIlroy's press conference amid a sea of media personnel.

I listened to everything Rory had to say and his relaxed but steely attitude will hopefully yield a positive week for the local favourite.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin on the 18th during Tuesday's practice round

I love how he gave a lot of his time back on Monday by greeting home fans and signing autographs for people of all ages. It might not seem much – but small gestures always mean more.

As I went outside for some fresh air on Tuesday at Royal Portrush, I could hear the cheers for local trio McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin as they finished their practice round.

They managed to hit the course early doors and if this is the reception they’re going to get for a practice round on Tuesday, then what’s it not going to be like on Thursday?

It celebrates everything that is good about Northern Ireland sport.

Furthermore, the putting green also proved to be an interesting watch as I saw how reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Xander Schauffele goes through his trusted routine before stroking the big stick.

As a relatively junior reporter – although watching Coleraine Football Club has added at least 10 years onto me – covering an event like this is a different animal altogether.

And everything for journalists runs swimmingly well.

For example, we have our own parking at West Strand in the town and then we can avail of a shuttle bus to the course, although I have decided to enjoy the 10-minute stroll and take in the atmosphere along the way.

Once we arrive, the media centre – which is nothing like I’ve ever seen before – is near the 18th green and has everything you’ll ever need and more.

Your own desk, WiFi, charging sockets, big screens, newspapers, toilets and a cafe – you certainly are spoilt for choice. A simple two-minute walk to order a coffee and that little shot of caffeine helps reporters, well certainly me, to fill the column inches.

I managed to get out on the course to ask spectators for their views on Royal Portrush, the weather and who they think will lift the Claret Jug come Sunday.

The mood amongst everyone was buoyant and there’s a linger of excitement and anticipation for the real thing to start.

People from all different walks of life are coming together on our doorstep to watch.

I must apologise now to Tyrrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre as the two players I’ve wagered on this week to win their first major.

I love Hatton’s aggressive approach to the game and you can easily tell if he’s played a good or bad shot with his body language.