​The Open has announced a place for one LIV Golf League player at this year's Championship.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of the Saudi-funded breakaway's standings, following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas at the end of June, will be awarded the spot.

The announcement follows the US Open, which takes place in mid-June, confirming it is offering an exemption to one leading LIV player.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said: "The Open is a global championship for the best men's golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

Tommy Fleetwood tackling Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links during the 148th Open Championship in 2019. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

"We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July."

The 153rd Open takes place on the Dunluce Course from July 17-20.

It will mark the third time in Open Championship history Royal Portrush has hosted the major, following 1951 and 2019.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the 2019 event by six strokes.

Regional and Final Qualifying events open to players worldwide who meet the entry criteria will take place at venues around Great Britain and Ireland in June and July.

