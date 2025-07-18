Keegan Bradley was asked about his potential role as a playing captain for USA at this year's Ryder Cup after climbing the leaderboard during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Keegan Bradley says he remains uncertain if he will pick himself for the USA Ryder Cup team – but knows if he can land the Open Championship at Royal Portrush - then that will make his decision a lot more straightforward.

Bradley will lead the States against Europe when the biennial competition gets under way at Bethpage, New York in late September.

Question marks have remained whether Bradley will pick himself to play and become the first captain since Arnold Palmer back in 1963 to do so.

The 39-year-old is currently ninth in the Ryder Cup point standings for the USA – with the top six automatically qualifying, with Bradley then having to make the choice of six captain’s picks.

Bradley made the comments after producing a stunning second round of 67 to move to -3 at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Lifting the Claret Jug would move Keegan into the top-six in the Ryder Cup standings should he emerge victorious and lift his second major – meaning he will automatically qualify to compete.

When asked if it’s difficult to separate playing duties from his role as captain, he replied: “Well, I've said this a million times, but I really can just be a player when I'm inside the ropes. It's the only time I can sort of not be the captain.

"When I'm inside the ropes with a card in my pocket, I really can just focus on playing, and then when I leave here, I'll be the captain again. It's impossible for me not to be.

"When I'm around the guys or talking to my vice captains or whatever that is or planning for Bethpage. But when I'm inside those ropes and I don't have my phone on, I'm a player, and that's a big help.”