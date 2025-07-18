Scotland's Robert MacIntyre on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

​Scot Robert MacIntyre is not afraid to attack Royal Portrush when he feels he has a chance to make a move.

The left-hander shot a second-round 66 to propel him from level par to five under and within touching distance of the Open lead.

MacIntyre missed out on his first major title at last month's US Open after JJ Spaun holed a monster putt on the final hole but his runners-up spot not only boosted his world ranking to 14 but his confidence also.

"I'm not scared. I'm not going to back away. It's completely different to Oakmont," said MacIntyre of his intent for the weekend on a course where he finished tied for sixth in 2019.

"Oakmont, I couldn't roll the dice. It was never 'Let's press, let's press'. It was always, 'Right, let's go out here with pars'.

"This week, hopefully come the 69th, 70th hole, I've got a chance. If I've got a chance, I'm going to roll it.

"I've got so much more confidence and so much more belief that I am good enough.

"I've obviously managed to finish top 10s in majors before but I've never competed.

"In the PGA Championship this year, I was right in the mix. There was a lot going on Saturday, Sunday and I fell away, but I had so much confidence going in that I was at that level now.

"Oakmont obviously happens, which gives you another boost. I feel like the last three majors, I've put myself in good position after 36 holes.

"I'm in a good spot. I feel happy, confident, comfortable. I'm going to go out and give it my best shot all the way through Sunday afternoon."

The 28-year-old is proving to be a popular player amongst the support and the Oban native commented on how it is different to when he appeared at the same venue back in 2019.

Macintyre was paired with LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds and mentioned that whilst they are two completely different players, he is a fan of using science to improve his game just like his playing partner.

He stated: “There's more attention now, but it's unbelievable.

"Obviously I'm not too far from home, as the crow flies. It's nice. I have not that many family and friends out this week.

"It's a lot tamer on that side of it. 2019 was really busy. No, the support over here I get is unbelievable.

"It was my first time playing with him (Bryson). Yeah, it was good to see how he goes about his business.

"We are two completely different golfers. He's obviously got his way of doing it, but to be honest again, my golf's going closer to him now with the science and the TrackMans, biomechanics, everything. There's so much more going down Bryson's route.

“I'll just keep playing golf my way and see, whether it's Bryson, whether it's Scottie (Scheffler), whoever's better than me, just try to piece by piece get better.”

Meanwhile, DeChambeau dragged himself back into The Open on the second day with seven birdies and just one bogey in a round of 65 which pulled him away from missing the cut to be one over and just inside it.

“I've played the same as I did yesterday,” he said.

"That's links golf for you. I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday.