Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here we go again as far as Rory McIlroy is concerned.

The world number two goes in search of his first major title since 2014 as he aims to land one of the sport's biggest prizes at this week's PGA Championship.

It is almost like the script has written itself for McIlroy as he and the other top golfing stars make their way to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location will bring back fond memories for McIlroy as he won the PGA Championship by a single stroke ahead of Phil Mickleson after the final round was delayed due to torrential rain.

Rory McIlroy returns to Valhalla where he won the 2014 PGA Championship in a bid to end major drought

It is hard to believe he hasn't got his hands on a major title since.

“At that point in my life, golf was absolutely everything to me,” he recently told Geoff Shackelford’s Quadrilateral sub stack about the 2014 success.

“And I lived and died by every result. It's a little different today where I’m married, have a child and after the round you’re just a father.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been so many near misses such as last year's US Open where he lost to Wyndham Clark by a single stroke, the putter going cold in the Open Championship in 2022 which was won by Cameron Smith and the 2018 Masters where he was in contention heading into the final day but came up short.

However, preparation could not be better going into this week's Championship after McIlroy secured back-to-back triumphs on the PGA Tour.

The 35-year-old would team up with Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic before securing the fourth Wells Fargo Championship of his career last weekend after a sublime final round of 65 at Quail Hollow.

The performance at the Wells Fargo was like the McIlroy of old as he took the bull by the horns and ripped the course up in devastating fashion, leaving nearest challenger Xander Schauffele in the rear mirror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After over 3,500 days since his last major triumph...could a combination of a rise in form and change in attitude be the perfect tonic for McIlroy to end his drought?