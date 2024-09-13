OPINION: Northern Ireland are lucky to have one of the world's best sporting venues - and Rory McIlroy

It can be hard to believe that Northern Ireland, our little country which is smaller than 48 of the 50 American states by square miles, is home to one of the world’s best sporting venues, but that’s certainly the case with Royal County Down.

This week marked the first time I’ve visited the picturesque course which respected outlet Golf Digest voted as the sport’s pinnacle earlier this summer and although golf wouldn’t normally sit amongst my favourites – my drive more tragic than Tiger – it’s truly an experience I’ll never forget.

Just like walking through the tunnel of a stadium like Real Madrid’s Bernabeu into an expansive arena which houses significant history or the grandeur of a venue like the Circuit de Monaco where the world’s richest convene once a year to watch cars expertly whizz around narrow roads in a stunning setting, getting your first sighting of Royal County Down leaves you in similar awe.

Sitting underneath the Mourne Mountains and flanked by Murlough Bay, this golf course is on the bucket list of fans all around the world and one every player relishes the prospect to test their skills on, even if a different challenge lies around every corner with wind whipping off the water making an almost impossible task that bit harder.

Rory McIlroy on the stunning 15th fairway during day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

With media lanyard around my neck and red armband in position which gives you an opportunity to get even closer to the action – alongside four layers, a beanie hat and sunglasses in an attempt to battle the ever-changing elements – I ducked under the ropes and began what I’d say is one of the great sporting privileges – following Rory McIlroy, undoubtedly one of Northern Ireland’s best-ever, as he tackled the County Down course.

Twenty-four hours previously I’d been out for the Pro-Am, where only a shout of ‘fore’ saved me from being struck by Jimmy Nesbitt’s shot on the 17th fairway (not a line I ever thought I’d be writing), with that fun-filled competition acting as an appetiser to the main event.

McIlroy, playing a competitive round in Northern Ireland for the first time since missing the cut at The Open Championship in 2019, stated in his pre-tournament press conference the pure delight at being back home once again and the Newcastle crowd showed that feeling was mutual on the first tee – no other player got a reception quite like the four-time major winner.

Hundreds tracked his every shot, battling for the best vantage point over Royal County Down’s rolling hills and spectacular scenery, cheering on one of their own throughout and he certainly delivered, finishing his opening round on three-under par with six birdies.

As a self-confessed golf novice, even I can tell there’s just something different about McIlroy – his power, his distance – a 336-yard drive (surely it was more?) on the ninth left spectators audibly gasping with one saying “I’ve never seen someone hit it that far” – his ability to handle the pressure of everyone being there to see him.

McIlroy is such an impressive character and we should be proud to call him one of our own. Yes, he hasn’t won a major title in a decade, but he has flown the flag for Northern Ireland on the world stage for over 15 years with distinction, climbing to top of the world’s rankings and he’s now the face of his sport, forced into this de facto position of spokesperson on wide-ranging topics, including PGA vs LIV.

He’s articulate, honest – McIlroy spoke this week about not always being able to produce his best on home soil – and fully appreciates his status of role model for the next generation with countless youngsters looking for signatures and pictures in Newcastle.

This week has further displayed to me the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer – its people, its landscape, its love for sport and supporting our own – and there’d be nothing better than watching McIlroy lift his second Irish Open crown on the glorious 18th this weekend, which he has given himself a huge chance of doing, sitting on four-under through two rounds.

"Yeah, much better than nine years ago when I was watching the third round on TV,” he reflected after Friday’s round. “Happy to be here for the weekend and to give myself a chance.

"It's great to get a couple of good solid rounds under my belt and as I said I'm excited to be here for the weekend and get another couple of rounds here.

"It's a bonus that I'm in contention but I just want to go out and try to play with the same attitude and the same patience and that's what this course demands, and if I can do that over the weekend, hopefully I'll have a good shot.

"I always play my best when I'm having fun and staying relaxed.

"It's easy with Tom (McKibbin), Harry (Diamond) on the bag, the three of us go back a long way.

"It's easy to stay relaxed and have fun. It will probably be a little more difficult over the weekend to stay in that frame of mind but I know that's the frame of mind I do need to stay in.