​The words of Rory McIlroy as he left the 18th green at Augusta National in April 2022 following a final-day eight-under-par 64 that saw him shoot the third lowest round in Masters history.

It wasn't enough to stop Scottie Scheffler securing his first and only major triumph to date as he sealed a three-shot win over the Ulsterman, who finished runner-up after starting the day tied for ninth on one-over.

Yet it helped McIlroy steal some of the limelight off the Texan - and rightly so.

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy at Augusta National ahead of the Masters

The Holywood man is a popular figure among the Augusta patrons...a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. When there's a ball to be approached or a putt to be made, add seven or eight rows of starry-eyed onlookers onto the gallery size that line the immaculately-cut Augusta fairways or the precision-kept greens.

When McIlroy went toe-to-toe with Captain America Patrick Reed on the final day of the 2018 Masters, there were just as many groans as there were cheers as his renowned super powers on the course eluded him at his time of need. A divisive figure, Reed won by shooting a modest 71. Our man faltered with a two-over-par 74 that left him settling for a tie for fifth.

It proved yet another frustrating stab by McIlroy to complete golf’s grand slam. It will have hurt just as much as his final-day 80 in Georgia back in 2011, when he went into his final round with a four-shot lead.

Yet for all his disappointments at Augusta, there’s been plenty of highlights that prove the Northern Irishman can conquer the legendary course at the end of the resplendent Magnolia Lane.

His remarkable chip-in from the green-side bunker at 18 last year for an unlikely birdie and second place is his latest reminder. Meanwhile chip-ins were also recorded at eight and 10 as six birdies and an eagle were posted in an unblemished 2022 Sunday round that had the golfing world dreaming.

There’s hope that McIlroy immediately bottled the adulation he received back then, along with the gratification he’ll have felt from his last competitive appearance as he soaked up the atmosphere in front of the picturesque clubhouse overlooking the first tee and the 18th green. No doubt it will prove the perfect stimulant as the four-time major winner heads into his latest high-profile battle with Augusta.

It’s a battle, however, that has an extra edge attached to it this time around.

As well as all the normal chatter around that much-coveted grand slam - I overheard one national journalist from across the Irish Sea admit that his annual trip to Georgia would end as soon as McIlroy completed the holy grail - there’s, of course, the ongoing battle for supremacy with Scheffler at the top of the world rankings. One that European Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm has also a vested interest in as well.

Then there’s the playing of the 87th Masters at a time when LIV Golf continues to divide the game. McIlroy has often led the PGA Tour’s condemnation of the renegade bunch, which includes six winners at Augusta National - Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

That saw him served court papers by Reed at his Florida home last Christmas Eve. It also, understandably, prompted McIlrory to ignore his 2018 Masters rival, who flicked a tee in the Ulsterman’s direction at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

So when the 33-year-old pipped the American to title in the UAE by one shot for his only win to date in 2023, the satisfaction that was etched on his face was there for all to see. It was a statement win.

Since then, McIlroy has, correctly, been focusing his mind on his own game, testing out a new driver with a shorter shaft and reverting back to an old-style putter. The aim to win a first major since 2014 is priority No1 again.

But outspoken LIV chief executive Greg Noman’s hopes of a Saudi Arabia-backed winner being presented with a green jacket on Sunday in the company of his tour’s so-called mercenaries will no doubt irk many, including McIlroy. The Ulsterman cannot afford to be distracted, though. Hence why he’s probably been reminding himself lately of Woods and Jack Nicklaus’ approach to their combined 11 Augusta wins.

Discipline and an ability not get too ahead of themselves served them well. McIlroy must do the same as he tackles not only the enormously-long 7,545-yard Augusta course that has been dampened by recent rain in Georgia, but also any side issues that might develop over the next four enthralling days.

The odd reassuring glance over to dad Gerry might not go amiss either. The popular Northern Irishman also has a trusted entourage as well, including, more often than not, One Direction’s Niall Horan.

The pop star has been enjoying chart success with ‘Heaven’ in 2023.McIlroy will be in golf’s paradise if he can add a much-coveted Masters green jacket to his wardrobe.