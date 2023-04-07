It was a mark of respect to the support once more afforded the four-times major winner, who is a popular figure among the Magnolia Drive regulars.

But it also signified his farewell for another year as his latest attempt to complete golf’s grand slam came up short - by a major distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By two days, in fact, as the 33-year-old missed the cut to set up an unexpected and unwanted weekend off.

Rory McIlroy reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

No doubt, one of the private jets so often seen zooming by overhead will have been sitting ready for a swift exit even before McIlroy recorded bogey on the 16th on Saturday - his sixth of the day and one of 10 recorded over two unproductive days in Georgia.

That particular par three, which acts as one of golf’s great amphitheatres as it sits nestled between the sixth hole and 15th green, prompted yet another exasperated look of bewilderment as the Ulsterman slowly accepted his Masters 2023 fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a look that accompanied McIlroy for the majority of his second round - broken only by birdies and 13 and 15.

So when he completed his second round with that final bogey, five over par and three shots north of the projected cut following an opening-day 72, it was a demeanour that those sitting patiently for his arrival were well accustomed to.

It was in stark contrast to when McIlroy last waved goodbye to the Augusta patrons 12 months earlier, after a final-day 64 saw him unexpectedly soar up the leaderboard to claim second place behind Scottie Scheffler - his best-ever Masters finish.

That was meant to kick-start a bid, albeit a year in the making, to claim a maiden famous green jacket and a place in golfing history. Indeed, McIlroy would have been forgiven for dreaming of having an Ulster Fry or spuds and butter on the menu for next year’s winners’ dinner on the eve of the 2024 running of this special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, clearly, that’s not meant to be - for now anyway - as the Northern Irishman remains outside the Masters’ inner circle.

His five-over-par total over this week’s opening two days will hurt, and hurt badly.

So much was expected of McIlroy this year, with many believing this was his time to take centre stage in the Butler Cabin this coming Sunday.

So to not even make the weekend will come as a blow and dent his pride a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holywood man will have to get over that disappointment quickly, though, with next week’s RBC Heritage event in nearby South Carolina next on the agenda.

The PGA Championship is also not far round the corner - next month, in fact.

The sign of a great champion is their ability to bounce back following adversity and disappointment.

McIlroy has done that time and time again during his career. This time should be no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad