​Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Faldo, Ballesteros, Mickelson.

We have all become familiar with the membership list of golf’s male grand slam club, to which Rory McIlroy so dramatically added his name on Sunday night.

But the above alternative list of those who didn’t achieve the feat – all golfing titans through the decades, a number of them at legend status – gives an indication of where Rory is now putting himself in this global game.

Just as Rory has admitted it will take time for the meaning of his Masters victory to sink in, so it may take a while for the rest of us to fully appreciate the scale of what he has done – and clearly he’s not finished yet.

​Rory McIlroy after his milestone Masters triumph, now discussed as one of the greatest in sport history. He must now be NI’s all-time sporting great (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty)

Consider this – prior to Rory, the previous two Grand Slam achievers were Jack Nicklaus as far back as 1966, and then a 34-year gap to Tiger Woods completing the set in 2000. In following directly behind these two beyond-generational talents – by popular consensus the two greatest to ever play the game – Rory has closed the argument on the identity of the best golfer to come out of the European continent.

And with due and full respect to the likes of Sir AP (Tony McCoy), Joey D (Joey Dunlop), wee Barry (Barry McGuigan), The Hurricane (Alex Higgins), CMH Gibson (Mike Gibson), Willie John (Willie John McBride) and Lady Mary (Mary Peters) – and what a list that is by the way - Rory (maybe Sir Rory in time?) is now surely Northern Ireland’s greatest sportsperson – moving ahead of even a global and exceptional talent like George Best.

Likewise, his grand slam is very firmly in the argument for the island of Ireland’s highest sporting achievement.

For completing all of his record-book successes we can be very proud of Rory (just as he has always been openly proud of his roots).

But beyond putting his name on the biggest trophies in golf, it is increasingly obvious that Rory has also made a connection with a lot of different people on a human level – 99.99 per cent of whom will never have met or been close to him, and many of whom have only a passing interest in golf, or even sport in general.

This manifested and crystallised in so many different ways and levels last Sunday night.

To take a few examples you had: a very American crowd very obviously pulling for him on the course; the Sky Sports golf team (notwithstanding one odd contribution from Paul McGinley) all being delighted for him, at times emotionally so; and closer to home various Ulster grannies (including my mum now in her 80s) finding ways to follow his efforts to get it done.

Partly this is clearly connected to Rory’s many near-misses over the years - from his final-day debacle at Augusta in 2011, through his valiant (but ultimately unsuccessful) efforts to just make the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019, right up to his narrow loss in the Irish Open at Royal Co Down as recently as last September.

And in the midst of his very obvious brilliance, there are also glimpses of fallibility with which us lesser mortals can empathise - this double-digit handicapper winced with recognition as Rory dumped his simple pitch shot into Rae’s Creek on Sunday’s 13th hole.

But maybe the most under-recognised aspect in Rory’s popularity is his honesty.

Golf writers have consistently remarked upon – and enjoyed – the McIlroy candour. In an era when most sports stars set out to give nothing away to the media - and by extension nothing to the punters either - Rory has been a refreshing exception in providing considered and genuine answers and insights. And whatever you think of LIV golf – I’d better not say too much on that one – Rory has impressed many in his willingness to put himself out there and provide some leadership, at times to his own detriment; he has also been open about changing his mind at times. People notice these things.

My teenage daughter has now also been badly bitten by the golf bug – and unlike me never doubted Rory on Sunday night (yes I am receiving constant reminders). We will be at Portrush in July (Open Championship) and hopefully will get a chance to say a brief ‘well done’ to the man himself. It would be a special moment – we just wish he was inclined to Anfield though, rather than that other place…..

One vignette to close. I have lived and worked in Dublin for nearly 20 years, and have a colleague whose wife grew up in east Belfast. My colleague was at one of the practice days for the Irish Open in 2023 – held in Co Kildare at the K Club – and had his young sons with him. Rory was signing autographs for the boys when they piped up with ‘Rory, our granny lives on the Belmont Road!’. Not missing a beat, he responded ‘oh maybe I know your granny – what’s her name?’! A nice touch from a class act.

Sarazen, Hogan, Player, Nicklaus, Woods – and now McIlroy too.

Keep ’er lit Rory.