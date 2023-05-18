McIlroy comes into the second major of the year after going on a break which he said he needed for his “mental and emotional well-being” after missing the cut at the Masters last month.

The toll of that punishing exit, which McIlroy went on to label his performance as “sucked”, saw the Holywood man withdraw from the RBC Heritage, one of the PGA Tour's elevated events and a call that cost him $3 million in the process.

As the countdown to the Masters begins every year, the world number three is constantly asked if this will be the time he finally wears the Green Jacket and becomes only the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy

Unfortunately for McIlroy, rounds of 72 and 77 meant a dispiriting exit and he failed to speak to reporters after missing the cut.

A short break would follow and McIlroy bravely opened up on his mental struggles as he revealed he had “a taxing 12 months” both on and off the course and that he arrived at Augusta “ahead of himself” in terms of thinking of the prospect of finally getting over the line at the Masters.

He returned to play in the Wells Fargo Championship at the beginning of this month, where he struggled to a tied-47th position.

However, McIlroy's game deserves more than the four Major titles that he's won - regardless of whether or not he ever wears the Green Jacket.

The last time McIlroy was a major winner was in 2014 at the PGA Championship, which led to Jack Nicklaus claiming that Rory could go on to win "15 or 20” of the sports big prizes.

There have been plenty of near misses and heartache since then as McIlroy finished no lower than eighth in all four majors last year - but this week's PGA Championship certainly gives him the opportunity to win a third title in this event.

McIlroy finished eighth in his defence of the title at Oak Hill in 2013, he is also a member of the club and also a fan of the recent renovation of the East Course.

Furthermore, at the press conference before the play gets underway, a concentrated McIlroy refused to overly engage in topics relating to LIV Golf and revealed he is simply focusing on improving the mental side of his game.

After becoming an unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour since the emergence of LIV, does McIlroy think concentrating on his own game and not that of the LIV rebels will inspire him?

It certainly won't do him any harm.

At the press conference, McIlroy said: “Like if I don't win another tournament for the rest of my career, I still see my career as a success. I still stand up here as a successful person in my eyes. That's what defines that.”