In difficult conditions on Sunday, McIlroy held his nerve and bottle by hitting a four-under par back nine to get over the line.

It means the 34-year-old becomes the first player to win the Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open.

A strong wind, a home favourite in Robert MacIntyre leading the charge and four front-nine bogeys made you think McIlroy would miss out yet again.

Rory McIlroy enjoys the moment with caddie Harry Diamond after putting in to win the Genesis Scottish Open. (Photo by Jared C.Tilton/Getty Images)

However, a 24th career win would be won the hard way as McIlroy was faultless in his last nine holes and the two birdies on 17 and 18 were worthy of sealing success at any tournament. You can even add in a 427-yard drive which just defies logic.

A heartbroken MacIntyre summed it up perfectly by saying: “I thought it might be enough, but that’s what happens when you are playing against the best in the world, eh?” as he reflected on a dramatic final hour in the $9 million Rolex Series event. “Rory McIlroy just does what Rory McIlroy does."

For the fifth time in his PGA Tour career (the Scottish Open was co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour) McIlroy started a tournament with two scores of 66 or better – sitting on a trio of wins and one runner-up finish off such a positive opening. He closed off with a 67 and 68 to secure that debut success on Scottish soil.

Going into the the third and fourth rounds McIlroy highlighted his growing confidence and said: “I know that I’m playing well enough tee to green to give myself some looks and hang in there, so I’m pretty confident going into the next two days, no matter what the weather throws at us.

Then, in advance of closing day, McIlroy said: “I’ve had a lot of close calls in Opens and Dunhill Links and all sorts of stuff, but it would be fantastic.

“I remember playing my first Scottish Open at Loch Lomond in 2005…it’s nice to reminisce and I’ve come a long way since then, but 18 years is too long for me to not pick up a trophy in this country.”

After finally getting his hands on honours, McIlroy stated that he hopes the success "breaks a seal" for further glory – with the Open no better time.

It is hard to believe that McIlroy still hasn't landed a fifth major title since the 2014 PGA Championship. However, Hoylake will provide good memories for the Holywood man after lifting the Claret Jug at the same venue in 2014.

“It’s nice to have the validation,” said McIlroy on Sunday. “It’s great racking up top fives and top 10s, but it’s much nicer heading away with a trophy on a Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a great shot of confidence and helps having something fresh in my memory. If I hopefully find myself in a similar position next week where I have a chance to win with nine holes to go, I can certainly draw on what I did here.

"I haven’t seen Hoylake since 2014 so I’ll get out on the course on Monday and try to figure it out and make sure I’m ready.”

