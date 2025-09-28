Rory McIlroy admitted the day had been “really challenging” after hitting back at fans heckling him during the Ryder Cup.

The world number two shouted at one fan to “shut the f*** up” after a comment was aimed in his direction as he prepared to play a shot during his Saturday’s foursomes win at Bethpage Black.

He was then subjected to further repeated attempts to distract him during his afternoon fourballs outing, with play paused on a number of occasions as police and opponent Justin Thomas appealed for calm.

This came after an incident on Friday when the Northern Irishman appeared to make an offensive gesture in response to something said in the crowd.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry following victory over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in the afternoon fourballs at Bethpage. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

He rose above the noise to deliver two telling points as Europe strode towards victory by opening up an 11.5-4.5 lead over the United States.

McIlroy said: “It was a really challenging day. I’m going to sleep well tonight.

“It’s not for me to say – people can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not.

“I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

It was not clear if any particular comments angered McIlroy, who seemed more annoyed about when they were being delivered rather than the nature of them.

He said: “I don’t mind them having a go at us, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is.

“When they’re still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.

“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine.

“But just give us the respect, let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.”

Remarks such as ‘miss it’ or ‘slice it’ have not been uncommon as the European players have addressed the ball, but there have been plenty more of an unsavoury nature.

McIlroy was not flustered by the morning incident, returning to the ball to produce a stunning pitch that allowed Tommy Fleetwood to hole out for a 3&2 win.

He then held his nerve as he and Shane Lowry beat Thomas and Cameron Young by two holes.

Lowry felt McIlroy was targeted because of his status as Europe’s talisman.

Lowry said: “We knew what we were going to get coming here but being out with Rory doesn’t make it any easier. I think he’s getting the brunt of it.

“I think we dealt with it very well.”

Tee times for the third day of 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, New York, on Sunday:

Singles (USA names first, all times BST):

1702: Cameron Young v Justin Rose

1713: Justin Thomas v Tommy Fleetwood

1724: Bryson DeChambeau v Matt Fitzpatrick

1735: Scottie Scheffler v Rory McIlroy

1746: Patrick Cantlay v Ludvig Aberg

1757: Xander Schauffele v Jon Rahm

1808: JJ Spaun v Sepp Straka

1819: Russell Henley v Shane Lowry

1830: Ben Griffin v Rasmus Hojgaard

1841: Collin Morikawa v Tyrrell Hatton

1852: Sam Burns v Robert MacIntyre