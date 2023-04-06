Northern Ireland’s McClean – a 29-year-old optometrist by trade and member at Malone – is one of seven amateurs to have booked a spot in golf’s most famous tournament after he won the US Mid-Amateur last September in Wisconsin.

No amateur has ever won an iconic green jacket, with Ken Venturi’s second-place finish in 1956 the best effort while Ricky Barnes has the highest placement this millennium ending in 21st (2003).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClean will be targeting the Silver Cup – awarded to the low amateur – and if he were to achieve that would join esteemed company with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia.

Matthew McClean of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round

Boyle has watched McClean develop his game for the past 15 years and he’s already dreaming of a final day pairing of McClean and favourite Rory McIlroy striding down the 18th fairway together.

"I have to be careful not to get carried away but I wouldn't be surprised to see him in contention on Sunday just knowing how strong-minded he is, how much he believes in himself and how hard he works,” he said. “I wouldn't be surprised if he's there on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Making the cut would be such an achievement but if he's in the mix on Sunday I wouldn't be surprised because he's so talented - watch this space!

"He works harder than anybody. He's there morning, noon and night hitting balls, working on his short game.

"The only tricky thing is Augusta is just so different around the greens. Hopefully he has had enough practice rounds now where he has got a feel for them because tee-to-green he would stand up on any course.

"Things seem to be coming good so it could be him and Rory in the last pair on Sunday!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClean will be in the second playing group onto the course today, teeing off at 1:12pm (UK time) alongside 2000 champion Vijay Singh and three-time PGA Tour title winner Scott Stallings.

While the magnitude of the occasion, rubbing shoulders with greats of the game and nerves could potentially swallow up a first-time Masters competitor, Boyle believes McClean will be unwavering.

"He's an absolute gent and will take it in his stride,” he added. “It's a big occasion and the first time he's done it. He's very calm.

"You get out of this game what you put in and he puts in a lot of effort, a lot of hours and I think he will take this all in his stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a pretty level-headed guy and doesn't get too excited. He has an amazing technique and I think he will do really well.

"Augusta is traditionally a right-to-left course and Matt's game has evolved into a little bit of a fade but he can move it both ways.

"He is so accurate, so consistent off the tee and with the irons. I just hope he brings the short game this week because that's the key part to making the cut and potentially going further. He has the game and length so it shouldn't be a problem."

McClean has been mixing time at home with practice rounds at this week’s venue in preparation for the tournament and everyone at the club will be cheering him on in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sky subscriptions I'm sure have gone through the roof!" laughed Boyle. "There's a great buzz around the club and everybody is looking to watch. It's just absolute pride because he's here every week at practice, chatting to everyone and you get used to it being Matt because you see him all the time, but he's a rock star - he's playing in the Masters! It's totally incredible.

"He has been coming into the pro shop and rubbing my nose into how many rounds he has been playing at Augusta.

"He called in about a month-and-a-half ago and we were chatting about some things and getting him some kit for going out and it started snowing outside.

"He said 'that's quite different to the Tuesday I had last week' and I asked him where he was last week and he said 'playing at Augusta'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClean has produced a string of impressive performances over the past few years, collecting 13 top-10 finishes from 37 amateur events and warmed up for his Masters bow by ending last month’s Azalea Invitational in 10th.

Despite all the success, Boyle hypothesises that it was actually McClean’s narrowest defeat – coming second to Hugh Foley by a single stroke in the North of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship last summer – that allowed him to hit new heights.

"He's always turned up and always been in the mix,” he added. “He lost the North last year which I think has been hugely important.

"He learned how to lose and I think that has been massively important. He's learned how to win but I think you also need to learn how to lose and since then he has pushed on...he's peaking at the right time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClean’s participation could also help have a huge impact on the local game with young Malone hopefuls now having a Masters star – who shares the same clubhouse and course as them – as a role model.