Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is set for his seventh Ryder Cup experience this week as Team Europe head to Italy for the latest chapter of the biennial clash with United States.
McIlroy was part of Ryder Cup-winning squads in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
He will tee off in Rome aiming to build on a past points record of 2, 3, 3, 3, 2 and 1 towards a run of 12 wins, the same number of defeats and 4 halved.
Joining McIlroy in Luke Donald’s Team Europe squad are Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard.
The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup will run at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 to October 01.
1. 2014: Gleneagles
Rory McIlroy with, from left, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter celebrate winning the Ryder Cup in Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. 2016: Hazeltine
Rory McIlroy reacts on the eighth green during singles in Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Photo: Sam Greenwood
3. 2010: Celtic Manor
Rory McIlroy on his Ryder Cup debut appearance in Newport. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird
4. 2018: Albatros
Rory McIlroy encouraging the fans on the first tee at Le Golf National in France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie Squire