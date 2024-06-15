Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom McKibbin says playing at his first major has been "pretty cool" after making the cut at this year's US Open.

The Northern Irishman birdied the last to mark off his major debut by making the cut on +5 at Pinehurst.

McKibbin was one of nine players to come through the recent 36-hole qualifying event for the tournament as scores of 69 and 67 at Walton Heath booked his place for the year’s third major.

His opening two rounds of 74 and 71 was enough to make the weekend and he spoke to Sky Sports after making the cut with a sublime birdie on the last.

"It's been amazing," he said.

"It's been a tournament that I've watched on the TV for the last 10 or 11 years of my life, so to play in it and at a place like Pinehurst has been pretty cool.

"It was about 17 feet downhill which I was happy with because I didn't have to worry about leaving it short as I could give it a good go.

"It took a while for it to break back in, but when it did, I was very relieved as it had been a pretty stressful day but to get that in was nice.

"It's probably just excitement for the next two days.

"It is getting pretty firm and bouncy out there, so I'm sure it'll be very hard over the weekend."

McKibbin practiced with Holywood Golf Club colleague and world number three Rory McIlroy ahead of play getting under way at Pinehurst.

"Being able to play a practice round with him in a major is pretty cool.

"I've been very lucky to play with Rory a lot but to play with him at a place like this and the crowds who watch him was cool," said the DP World Tour regular.

"We spoke about what he did the last time it was here and we had a good time.

"It was good to see how he prepares for a tournament like this."