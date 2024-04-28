Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) celebrates with playing partner Shane Lowry after the pair's birdie finish on the 18th to force a playoff to settle the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Both pairs in the only team event on the PGA Tour finished at -25 to set up a battle over a potential playoff rotation of foursomes (18th), fourball (ninth), foursomes (18th) and fourball (ninth).​

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy was making his first appearance in the tournament, having previously resisted invitations to take part.

Lining out alongside Lowry, the pair posted birdies alongside that thrilling 18th over the second, seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th holes.

This scoring run – which included a sequence of birdies on four of five holes around the switch between first and second nines – helped to counter bogeys over the first, third and 17th for a 68. Ramey and Trainer carded a final-round 63.

McIlroy and Lowry were two shots behind the lead heading into the final day.

The pair led the first two rounds but could not keep up with American duo Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair who shot a 12-under-par 60 to take top spot on 23 under par.

Lowry and McIlroy had a faultless Saturday on the best ball round with eight birdies, but the American duo’s 10 birdies and one eagle set them above the rest, with the team of Luke List and Henrik Norlander one shot behind them.

After the day’s play, McIlroy said it was “a tough day” despite finishing 21 under par.

“Birdies were a little harder to come by today than they were on Thursday in the better-ball format,” he said. “I think today was about staying patient knowing that the course was going to present some opportunities, especially on that back nine.”

Tied in third with Lowry and McIlroy were Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

McIlroy and Lowry had extended a strong start to 36 holes on Friday and a tied clubhouse lead.