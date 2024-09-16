Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard produced a brilliant finish to win the Amgen Irish Open as he completed a superb closing 65 with four birdies in the last five holes to edge past Rory McIlroy.

Hojgaard kickstarted his challenge with an outrageous chip-in for birdie on the 10th.

A birdie on the 11th edged McIlroy two in front but that advantage was wiped out as Hojgaard birdied the 16th and McIlroy bogeyed the 15th.

Hojgaard then dramatically holed out from a greenside bunker on the 17th and although McIlroy drew level with a birdie on the 16th, the four-time major winner charged his birdie putt on the 17th past the hole and missed the return.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard with the trophy after Amgen Irish Open glory. (Photo by Peter Morrison/PA Wire)

Hojgaard’s third birdie in a row on the 18th meant McIlroy needed to make an eagle on the same hole to force a play-off and a towering approach from 191 yards gave him a chance from 15 feet, only for the eagle putt to slide just wide.

Hojgaard described victory in Newcastle as "massive”.

"It's massive,” said Hojgaard, who started the final day back by three shots, on PA. “It's one of those tournaments that you want to put your name on, so it's awesome.

“I was trying to aim for a number...I was trying to get to 8-under and then see if that was going to have a chance.

"You know, I stayed patient out there...was only one-under after nine, knew I had to find some gold on the back nine.

"Got away with a chip-in on 10 and it sort of elevated my game a little.

"Again, 17, it was a poor second shot..bit worried that it might have been plugged in the bunker.

"But was obviously very happy that I saw it was a good lie, gave me a bit of confidence that I could get it up-and-down and then to hole it was obviously a key moment for the outcome."

Hojgaard admitted nerves over the dramatic closing stages.

“I was nervous...I was shaking out there the last few holes,” he said. “I obviously knew that Rory was going to be there because he's got the whole support on his back there.

"It was nerve-wracking going down the last few holes knowing that he was right behind me.

"It's always hard to put into words how it all shapes up towards the end.