‘Rejuvenated’ Shane Lowry jokes Open preparations have gone too well
The Irishman opted not to play in the Scottish Open, traditionally always the week before The Open, as the only time he made the trip in the last decade resulted in him missing the cut at Hoylake in 2023.
Instead the 38-year-old from County Offaly took the opportunity to make the most of some of the best courses his homeland has to offer.
And while it was an enjoyable few days touring the likes of Portmarnock, The Island, Baltray, Waterville, Old Head and Adare Manor he knows he cannot afford to be lulled into a false sense of security.
“It’s been an amazing couple of weeks. I haven’t been home to Ireland since Christmas, so it’s nice to be back home and I feel a bit rejuvenated and ready to go again,” he said.
“I played too much golf – nine of 11 weeks – leading into the US Open and that got the better of me. That’s my own fault. I’ve had a couple of weeks to take a step back and I do feel ready.
“I played well the last two days so that’s not good. Sometimes when everything is going really well, I get complacent then I’m three-over through five and have a panic.
“Here in 2019, I had a meltdown on the Wednesday because I felt like I wasn’t going to play well but that focuses me.
“When things are not going well, I’m at my best. I just need to play s*** for a few days and everything will be alright.”
A huge mural commemorating Lowry’s 2019 victory was unveiled a year ago on the side of a house just half a mile from the course.
The self-deprecating Irishman said he was fortunate his house this week was in the opposite direction so he did not have to drive past it every day as he struggled with the recognition.
“When I won here in 2019 it was very special and it was an amazing day for the country and everyone around me, but it didn’t change me as a person,” he added.
“When the mural was put on the wall I didn’t think I was immortalised. I’m just myself, I’m just okay at golf and I’ve gotten to achieve what I did in the sport.
“I remember when they asked us about this, it was over a year now, I didn’t know what to make of it at the start and then when they did it, people keep sending me pictures standing beside it. Some of them I can’t say what they were doing in it.
“I’ve done something special in my life and they’ve acknowledged that so I think that’s very cool.”
Lowry’s compatriot and two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington will hit the first tee shot on Thursday morning.
