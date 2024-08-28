Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Robert MacIntyre has added his name to next month’s Amgen Irish Open field at Royal County Down with history the goal.

The Scotsman will line out in Northern Ireland with the ambition of becoming the first player to win both the Irish Open and Scottish Open inside the same season, when he tees it up from September 12-15.

This year marks MacIntyre’s third appearance in the Irish Open. He claimed his first PGA Tour title triumph in May’s RBC Canadian Open before last month’s home glory.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the Irish Open,” said MacIntyre. “It has been a great season so far and it would mean a lot to me to win another historic national open.

Robert MacIntyre, pictured during July's The Open in Scotland, is set to thrill fans next month around Royal County Down. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

"I’ve not had the chance to play Royal County Down before...it’s one of those courses I have heard so many good things about, so I’m really excited for the week.”

Vincent Norrman starts out as defending champion following his one-stroke success at The K Club.

“I’m really excited to defend my Irish Open title,” said Norrman. “This will actually be my first title defence on Tour, so it should be a really special week at Royal County Down.”

Nicolai Hojgaard, a Ryder Cup team-mate of MacIntyre’s, is also confirmed for the Newcastle field.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is set to attract significant interest – alongside players such as Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Billy Horschel, Luke Donald and Ryan Fox as Royal County Down hosts the Irish Open for the field time since 2015.

Another home favourite, Tom McKibbin, recently highlighted his excitement, having made his Irish Open debut as an amateur at Galgorm in 2020.

“When I heard Royal County Down was going to host the Amgen Irish Open in 2024, I knew it was an event I couldn’t wait to be a part of,” said McKibbin. “It’s an incredible golf course and once you’re out there you can understand why it’s rated so highly by so many.

"Obviously to make my Irish Open debut on home soil four years ago was very special, but it was a very different atmosphere without fans due to the pandemic.