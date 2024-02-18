Rory McIlroy 10 shots off lead at Genesis Invitational after mixed third round in California
McIlroy, who followed a 74 on the opening day with a second-round 66, hit five birdies and three bogeys and is 10 shots behind Patrick Cantlay, who leads by two shots after struggling in Saturday’s round with a one-under 71.
Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris both carded 65 to sit at 12 under par, with Luke List one shot further back.
Cantlay made a fast start with an opening birdie, but handed the stroke back at the third when he missed a seven-foot putt to save par.
The world number seven parred his way to the turn and returned to the red numbers with a tap-in birdie at the 11th hole before adding another at the 13th to climb to 15 under.
Trouble off the tee at the penultimate hole led to a bogey, with his lead over his fellow Americans cut to two shots.
Schauffele began with an eagle at the par-five first and produced a flawless round, which included four more birdies on the inward nine, while Zalatoris made seven birdies and one bogey.