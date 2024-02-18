All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Rory McIlroy 10 shots off lead at Genesis Invitational after mixed third round in California

World number two Rory McIlroy shot a third-round 69 in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California to lie joint 27th going into Sunday’s final round.
By Sports Desk
Published 18th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

McIlroy, who followed a 74 on the opening day with a second-round 66, hit five birdies and three bogeys and is 10 shots behind Patrick Cantlay, who leads by two shots after struggling in Saturday’s round with a one-under 71.

Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris both carded 65 to sit at 12 under par, with Luke List one shot further back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cantlay made a fast start with an opening birdie, but handed the stroke back at the third when he missed a seven-foot putt to save par.

Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk to the seventh green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk to the seventh green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk to the seventh green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

The world number seven parred his way to the turn and returned to the red numbers with a tap-in birdie at the 11th hole before adding another at the 13th to climb to 15 under.

Trouble off the tee at the penultimate hole led to a bogey, with his lead over his fellow Americans cut to two shots.

Schauffele began with an eagle at the par-five first and produced a flawless round, which included four more birdies on the inward nine, while Zalatoris made seven birdies and one bogey.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyCaliforniaXander Schauffele