McIlroy, who followed a 74 on the opening day with a second-round 66, hit five birdies and three bogeys and is 10 shots behind Patrick Cantlay, who leads by two shots after struggling in Saturday’s round with a one-under 71.

Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris both carded 65 to sit at 12 under par, with Luke List one shot further back.

Cantlay made a fast start with an opening birdie, but handed the stroke back at the third when he missed a seven-foot putt to save par.

Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk to the seventh green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

The world number seven parred his way to the turn and returned to the red numbers with a tap-in birdie at the 11th hole before adding another at the 13th to climb to 15 under.

Trouble off the tee at the penultimate hole led to a bogey, with his lead over his fellow Americans cut to two shots.