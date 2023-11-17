Rory McIlroy 10 shots off the lead at halfway stage of DP World Tour Championship
Hojgaard was two over par after four holes of his second round at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but birdied the fifth and seventh and then covered the back nine in just 30 shots to card a superb 66, taking a two-shot lead into Saturday.
The 22-year-old Dane rounded off his day in style with an eagle from six feet on the par-five 18th to reach 11 under par, with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland part of a five-way tie for second on nine under.
Hojgaard, who finished second in the Nedbank Challenge on Sunday, said: “It’s a little like last week, I had a slow start in every round and then I know with every round there’s going to be a run of birdies at some point with where my game is so it’s about staying patient.
“I would like to play the front nine a little bit better at the weekend but I’m very satisfied with how I’ve played these two rounds.
“I trust my game at the moment. It’s been a little bit shaky at times this year but I feel like we’re on a good track at the moment and I have confidence in my shots, the selection of shots and the game plan we put in place every round.
“It would be pretty cool (to win). I feel like that’s the only thing I’ve missed this season but there’s two rounds to go and a lot of really good players in this field so I’m going to keep grinding as much as I can.”
World number two McIlroy could only add a 72 to his opening 71, meaning he sits tied for 34th while countryman Tom McKibbin is faring much better, shooting five under across his two rounds.
“I got off to a decent start again, a couple under through nine and then just (hit) some loose shots coming in,” said McIlroy. “I was trying to make some birdies on the back nine and get something going and I couldn’t. I was just stuck in neutral all day.
“There is a low one out there and obviously I’m going to need a low one to get myself back in the tournament.”