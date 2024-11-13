Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rory McIlroy admits winning his sixth Race to Dubai title would “be a really cool achievement” as he looks to cap off another consistent season with success at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy is in pole position to once again win the accolade he collected in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023 – and the healthy $2million prize that comes with it – in this weekend’s finale at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fighting off nearest competitor Thriston Lawrence to be crowned the DP World Tour’s top player would see McIlroy level the title tally of Spanish sporting legend Seve Ballesteros, while he’d sit just two behind record holder Colin Montgomerie.

"It does (still feel like an honour),” he said. “It was the Order of Merit back then and The Race to Dubai now.

"The schedule that we play now, a lot of us base ourselves in America for a lot of the year.

“At the same time, with the way everything has gone in golf, we don't get the opportunity to come back and play in a lot of European Tour events, so whenever we do get that opportunity, you have to make the most of it.

“I know that my DP World Tour starts are limited, so every time I tee it up, I know that I have to play well. Even though I'm maybe in the biggest events with the most points and the most money, you still need to take advantage of the opportunity whenever you do play.

“I probably went a few years not prioritizing it and I think I might be a little bit closer to Monty than I am now, but it's something that I really wanted. It's a huge honour. It really is a huge honour.

"Every time that I come back and play on this tour I'm proud to be a member, and I'm proud to support as much as I can.

“If I were to win The Race to Dubai for a sixth time, that would be a really cool achievement for me.”

McIlroy has also once again spoken about cutting back his schedule ahead of next year, but confirmed he’ll still be playing at the Irish Open.

"I'm not going to miss these tournaments in the Middle East,” he added. “I'm not going to miss Wentworth and I'm not going to miss the Irish Open.