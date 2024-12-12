Rory McIlroy admits he “would love the chance to go one better” after confirming his return to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2025.

The Northern Irish star, who collected his sixth Race to Dubai crown after once again being crowned top player on the DP World Tour in 2024, narrowly missed out on winning his second tournament title at the Surrey course this year in a dramatic play-off defeat to Billy Horschel.

On the second extra hole, McIlroy narrowly missed his eagle putt as he tapped in for birdie, with Horschel holing his own eagle attempt from long range to win the title for the second time in four years.

It was the latest step in what McIlroy admits was a “year of ups and downs” having also finished second at the US Open, which extended his wait for a fifth major title beyond a decade, to Bryson DeChambeau while he was also runner-up at the Irish Open at Royal County Down, ending one shot behind champion Rasmus Hojgaard in Newcastle.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy recorded seven top five finishes in addition to his two wins in Dubai (Hero Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship) as he joined sporting icon Seve Ballesteros on six season-long DP World Tour rankings victories.

He previously won the BMW PGA Championship in 2014, finishing one shot ahead of good friend Shane Lowry, and has also came second on three occasions.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship,” said McIlroy. “I’ve had some great results on the West Course in the past and it was a thrill being back in contention again this year.

"The crowds were out in force and I would love the chance to go one better in 2025.”