Rory McIlroy admits his near miss at the Irish Open has only given him more motivation for when he returns to Northern Ireland next year for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush and hopes the “tide is going to turn soon”.

Playing in front of home support for the first time since 2019, McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round at Royal County Down holding a one shot lead and opened that advantage up to four at one stage, but Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard produced a stunning display to claim title glory in Newcastle.

It’s further disappointment for world number three McIlroy, who similarly let a lead slip at the US Open this summer as his wait for a fifth major extended beyond a decade, with an eagle attempt at the final hole, which would have put him joint on nine-under with Hojgaard, coming up just inches short after a glorious third shot.

"I must say that roar at 18 when I hit the second shot was pretty cool,” he said. “The support I got out there this week was amazing and I've had a great time being home...it has been too long.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the thirteenth green during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

"I need to keep coming back more often. From where I was at the start of the week and what I wanted to do, it's a step in the right direction and if anything it just whets my appetite even more for Portrush next year.

"I felt like I was in control of the tournament for most of the day and felt like I was playing really solid, doing what I needed to do, making a lot of pars, the odd birdie and then the two bogeys at 15 and 17 opened the door for someone to have a good finish like Rasmus did.

"I played well this week...missing the green right at 15 is the place you can't go and then I misjudged the speed with the first putt on 17. Overall I'm really disappointed I didn't win but I'll try to take the positives and move on next week to Wentworth.