Rory McIlroy admits securing Olympic gold in Paris would be his “biggest win” in a decade as he prepares to start his medal hunt alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg on Thursday.

McIlroy’s bid to win a fifth major title will stretch into another decade after he suffered his second worst Open performance at Troon, the 35-year-old carding rounds of 78 and 75 to finish 11 over par, five weeks after his heartbreaking loss in the US Open.

Asked what a gold medal would do for his year, McIlroy, who will tee off at 9:11am in his first round, said: “It’s well documented that I haven’t won one of the big four in 10 years. It would probably be one of, if not the biggest [win] in my career for the last 10 years.

“The last time you guys (the media) saw me, I didn’t give a very good account of myself at Troon. I want to make sure I’m right where I need to be teeing off on Thursday.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“Again I’ve been asked this question a lot, where would an Olympic medal sit in sort of the hierarchy of my career achievements? It’s something I probably won’t be able to answer until when everything is said and done.

“I don’t know if anything will be able to sit alongside the majors. We have our four events a year that are the gold standard. But I think this is going to be, in time, right up there amongst that.”

McIlroy and Shane Lowry both welcomed the possibility of a team format, mixed or otherwise, being introduced in Los Angeles in 2028 and also dismissed the suggestion that this week’s competition at Le Golf National has been diminished by the absence of US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

All four of the American team – Schauffele, Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark – are ranked inside the world’s top six, with DeChambeau ninth despite only being able to earn ranking points from the majors as LIV Golf events cannot award them.

Asked if the world rankings was the best way to determine Olympic qualifying, McIlroy said: “I don’t think there’s any other way to do it because it’s hard to compare the golf that they play (on LIV) to the golf that we play.

“That’s the reason they didn’t get world ranking points, right.