Rory McIlroy admits too many "sloppy mistakes" have hindered prospects at BMW PGA Championship
The Masters champion mixed seven birdies with a bogey and two double-bogeys for a 70 on Saturday and was ten behind Adrien Saddier and Alex Noren on seven-under as he began his final round on Sunday.
McIlroy, who carded 17 birdies in his first three rounds, told Sky Sports: “Yeah, there’s been a lot of birdies.
“There’s been quite a lot of good stuff, but just a few too many of those blue numbers.
“I think I’ve played the last two holes in four over combined for the week as well.
“So those are two holes you're looking at the end of the round to try to birdie, and end your round on a good note.”
Reflecting on the bogeys that have blighted his weekend, the world number two said he had too many “sloppy” moments.
“Over the last three days, I’ve made a couple of doubles in there and a couple of bogeys,” he added. “And so it could be a lot, lot better and feel like I could be right in the mix — 17 birdies, just a few, too many sloppy things on there.
“But overall, the good stuff is in there, which is a good thing. It’s good for a little match play event coming up here in a couple weeks’ time.”
Fellow Northern Ireland man Tom McKibbin shot a 69 and was joint 20th on eight under after his third round.