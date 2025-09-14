Rory McIlroy was happy with his birdie count over the first three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth but admitted too many “sloppy mistakes” had hampered his prospects.

The Masters champion mixed seven birdies with a bogey and two double-bogeys for a 70 on Saturday and was ten behind Adrien Saddier and Alex Noren on seven-under as he began his final round on Sunday.

McIlroy, who carded 17 birdies in his first three rounds, told Sky Sports: “Yeah, there’s been a lot of birdies.

“There’s been quite a lot of good stuff, but just a few too many of those blue numbers.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the putting green on day three of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“I think I’ve played the last two holes in four over combined for the week as well.

“So those are two holes you're looking at the end of the round to try to birdie, and end your round on a good note.”

Reflecting on the bogeys that have blighted his weekend, the world number two said he had too many “sloppy” moments.

“Over the last three days, I’ve made a couple of doubles in there and a couple of bogeys,” he added. “And so it could be a lot, lot better and feel like I could be right in the mix — 17 birdies, just a few, too many sloppy things on there.

“But overall, the good stuff is in there, which is a good thing. It’s good for a little match play event coming up here in a couple weeks’ time.”