Rory McIlroy admits lifting a second Irish Open title at Royal County Down would put “a nice shine” on his year and help soften the blow of some near misses with the home favourite sitting in pole position for glory after Saturday’s round of two-under par put him one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

The 35-year-old started in fine fashion by producing an eagle at the opening hole in Newcastle and also picked up shots at seven and 13 – bogeys at five and 18 the only setbacks that stopped the world number three opening up a further advantage on Matteo Manassero.

With McIlroy sitting on -6 for the tournament and Italian ace Manassero one shot further back, the duo will form Sunday’s final pairing, teeing off at 1:05pm as they both go in search of victory.

McIlroy tasted success at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry and followed it up by lifting the Wells Fargo Championship in May while he started 2024 by collecting a fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic title.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy reacts after making a bogey on the 18th hole on day three of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

However, there was disappointment at the US Open when McIlroy let a final-round lead slip before Bryson DeChambeau stepped in to win at Pinehurst – extending the Northern Irishman’s wait for a fifth major beyond a decade.

"It would be great,” he said when asked what winning would mean. “I talked about it at the start of the week. You know, after the sort of year that I've had and the close misses, it wouldn't make up for all of it, but it would go a long way in putting a nice shine on 2024.

“I can't get that far ahead of myself. I need to go out and play another very solid round tomorrow to try to get the job done. But I'm pleased with the first three days.

"It's a pleasure to play in front of everyone from home and getting cheered on on every hole. It is, it's really nice and hopefully I can keep giving them something to cheer about tomorrow.”

McIlroy had to endure some seriously testing conditions on Saturday, playing in gusting wind throughout, and admits he’s pleased with how he managed his way around the course.

"I think this golf course just sort of suits my eye a little bit better and I know where the misses are and I know I can manage myself, I feel like I can manage myself around here better than at Troon just because I don't know the place as well and some of the shots maybe didn't really fit my I've as well as they do here,” he added. “Yeah, that's really it. I don't believe like I'm swinging it any better. Just one of those weeks where I'm managing the misses a bit better.