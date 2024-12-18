Rory McIlroy admits securing success at ‘The Showdown’ alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler was “a nice way to finish the year” as the Northern Irish star collected the rather unique prize of $5million in cryptocurrency.

Hosted at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, this first-of-its-kind competition pitted McIlroy and Scheffler, who both compete on the PGA Tour, against LIV Golf pair Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – this is the first time players from both tours have faced off outside of major championships and the 2024 Olympic Games due to the emergence of Saudi-backed LIV.

Rather than a traditional leaderboard, the format was assigned as one point for a six-hole fourballs match, one point for a six-hole foursomes match and one point each for singles over the last six holes.

The winning team of McIlroy and Scheffler needed only 14 holes to see off DeChambeau, who narrowly defeated McIlroy at this year’s US Open, and Koepka, finishing the contest under the lights in Las Vegas.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour and Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf pose for a photograph with a closest to the pin participant before The Showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

"It got cold pretty quickly but obviously Scottie and I got off to a pretty good start and then from there it was about trying to keep the momentum,” McIlroy told Bleacher Report. “It was a bit of a battle in the alternate shot and we were lucky to scrape a win over those six holes.

"We were saying before we got back on-air about how difficult it is to play under the lights and putt especially under the lights. I'm super happy to get the win, partner Scottie and it's a nice way to finish the year."

Scheffler has enjoyed a tremendous season and was recently crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive campaign – becoming the first star since Tiger Woods to achieve that feat – after winning seven titles, including a second Masters crown, on his way to FedExCup glory and also won Olympic gold in Paris.

The 28-year-old, who banked over $62million in prize money throughout 2024, credited McIlroy’s quick start for their triumph.

"Under the lights was fun,” he said. “It's really challenging.

"The distances we were hitting our shots changed significantly from the start of the match, but Rory got off to a great start in best ball and then we were able to sneak out the win in alternate shot.

"We both played well in singles but Rory getting off to the great start was big for our team and made a statement out of the gates. We kept our momentum from there."

An event like ‘The Showdown’ has given golf fans around the world hope that the best players can compete against each other on a more consistent basis after the dispersion of talent between PGA and LIV over recent years.

The PGA Tour and PIF, backers of LIV, remain in negotiations over a proposed merging of the two entities and McIlroy has hopes for a resolution.

"It was really about us taking this into our own hands a little bit and do something outside of either tour, to not only give back to the fans, but to show them or at least let them know we're trying," he said. "The players want to play together more often.