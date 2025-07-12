​Royal Portrush’s Open marks the final major of the year and there are a number of intriguing plot lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here PA looks at some of the players likely to be contending for the Claret Jug:

Since completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta in April McIlroy has not come close to contending in the subsequent two majors and has struggled for motivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is tipped for success on home soil at the Open Championship in Royal Portrush. (Photo by PA Wire)

However, Portrush - where he famously shot a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old - is the ideal place to rekindle his fire as he returns to his homeland with something to prove after missing the cut in 2019.

“The one thing I would say about the last couple of weeks is I felt like I could detach a little bit more and sort of hide in a way,” the world number two said ahead of this week’s Scottish Open. “Sometimes you need that to completely get away.

"I feel like this world of golf can become all encompassing if you let it...Justin Rose and I came up here together yesterday and we were just chatting about how there is a detachment from the sort of week-in, week-out grind when you get back over here, from when you play PGA Tour for that sort of first 25 to 30 weeks of the year.

“It has been lovely to get back and see some familiar faces, and is the first time back playing in the UK since what happened at Augusta, which is a really nice feeling as well.”

Scottie Scheffler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American's position as world number one is down to consistency - May's US PGA champion has failed to finish in the top 10 in just five of his last 20 majors with only one missed cut - and while the Open may be his weakest event he remains a threat.

However, Tiger Woods is the only world number one to win the Claret Jug this century.

Three wins in four events in May and June and a raft of other top 10s means he is again top of the FedEx Cup standings and still the man to beat.

Shane Lowry

A hugely popular winner six years ago when he harnessed the power of huge support from just across the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Irishman has managed only six major top 10s since and aside from last year's victory in the Zurich Classic team event alongside McIlroy his talent remains unfulfilled with just one career win in that time. Will have a massive following again and the familiarity will make the US-based 38-year-old feel more at home.

Robert MacIntyre

Almost made his major breakthrough at last month's US Open, finishing second to JJ Spaun.

The left-handed Scot already had two top-10 Open finishes, including joint-sixth on his debut when the tournament was last at Portrush.

Last year's Scottish Open victory showed he can win on a links course against elite opposition.

Jon Rahm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard's general form is hard to judge due to his involvement on the LIV Tour but if his major performances - three top eights in his last four - he cannot be discounted.