Rory McIlroy. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The Irish duo opened with four-straight birdies en route to carding an 11-under 61 in Four-ball play on Thursday.

Speaking after the round, Lowry said: “We both played nice golf.

“We both made some nice birdies and contributed to the team, and I think we’re very happy with the day.”

They are joined at the top of the leaderboard by the pairings of Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky.

England’s Rai and his American partner put together a bogey-free round which featured 11 birdies.