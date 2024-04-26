Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among four teams in the lead in New Orleans
The Irish duo opened with four-straight birdies en route to carding an 11-under 61 in Four-ball play on Thursday.
Speaking after the round, Lowry said: “We both played nice golf.
“We both made some nice birdies and contributed to the team, and I think we’re very happy with the day.”
They are joined at the top of the leaderboard by the pairings of Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky.
England’s Rai and his American partner put together a bogey-free round which featured 11 birdies.
McIlroy previously said that he had approached Lowry about teaming up for this year’s edition of the PGA Tour’s only team event, having previously resisted repeated overtures from two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.
