Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sepp Straka narrowly reclaimed the lead at the end of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, holding off the charging Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Austrian, who had a three-shot halfway lead in his bid to claim a second win of the PGA season, birdied four of his last five holes in a third-round 70 as he moved to 16-under-par.

That left him one shot clear of McIlroy and Lowry, who matched each other for the third straight day with a pair of 65s, as rain, cold and heavy winds hit the famous Californian links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Rose shot a 68 to give the leaderboard a European feel, sitting in a group one stroke back alongside South Korea’s Tom Kim and Australian Cam Davis.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the sixth green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Straka started strongly with a pair of birdies, but dropped a shot at the fourth and had three successive bogeys from the turn before his strong finish.

McIlroy started with a pair of birdies and picked up three strokes in his last four holes in a bogey-free round, but was proudest of his performance on the seaside stretch between the sixth and 10th holes.

“It was a really good poor-weather performance,” he said. “One thing I’m trying to get better at is trying to play more bogey free-rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think just playing a little smarter, playing the right shot at the right time, not hitting destructive shots. It feels a little more boring at times, but it’s definitely more effective.”

Lowry opened with two birdies and an eagle, with four birdies on the back nine making up for two dropped shots before the turn.

The Irishman was quick to downplay the idea that weather back home had equipped him well for the wet and windy conditions.

“I live in Florida for a reason,” he told the PGA website.

“It was like this in Ireland when I was home at Christmas and my golf clubs sat in my hall. I didn’t play golf. When the weather is like that, I don’t play golf anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a few courses in the world that you would like to win on and this is definitely one of them.

“So you try not to think about stuff like that and hopefully it comes to you someday.”

Rose mixed an eagle and five birdies with three bogeys as he bids for a second win at Pebble Beach.