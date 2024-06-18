Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry qualify to represent Ireland at Paris Olympics

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (right) are set to represented Team Ireland at the Olympics this summer. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are set to represent Ireland in this summer’s Olympics at former Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National.

The qualifying period came to an end at the US Open at Pinehurst on Sunday, when McIlroy suffered a devastating runners-up finish to Bryson DeChambeau after holding a two-shot lead with five holes to play.

The 60-player field features players representing 32 different countries, with the United States the only nation to have more than two qualifiers.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa will represent the USA from August 1-4.

The top 15 players in the world rankings were eligible for Paris, with a limit of four players per country. Countries without players in the top 15 can take a maximum of two.

Host nation France was guaranteed at least one spot, with Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez qualifying.

Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood qualified for Great Britain, with two-time major winner Jon Rahm – who had to withdraw from the US Open with a foot injury – and David Puig set to represent Spain.