Masters champion Rory McIlroy can “take the game around the world” as he “appeals on a human level” – according to one of golf’s leading figures.

DP World Tour and Ryder Cup Europe CEO Guy Kinnings recently discussed McIlroy’s global appeal on the Business of Sport podcast, as reported by the Daily Record.

McIlroy will miss Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament this week but his build-up to a Northern Ireland summer homecoming at Royal Portrush for the final major – The Open from July 17-20 – looks to include the RBC Canadian Open (June 5-8), the high-profile third major US Open (June 12-15) and Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-13).

The five-time major winner and sixth member of the grand slam club has confirmed October’s first-ever appearance in India. He is also scheduled to take on the Australian Open in December for the first time in over a decade.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates success in the Masters at Augusta. (Photo by Harry How/Getty)

“He provided us at the Masters with one of the magic moments in sport,” said Kinnings. “The moment when he finished it off...it was an unbelievable moment for golf, but for European golf, global golf it was amazing. And it was done kind of the Rory way. Heart in mouth, but he got it done and I do think that presents the sport with a huge opportunity. I really do.

“What you have in Rory, and that’s why we’re so fortunate, is you have someone who plays in a way that totally appeals to people. People can engage with it because it’s human. And you can see that. And that moment when he fell to his knees, I mean, I’ve done this for 35 years, I had tears in my eyes. It was unbelievable.

“So what he does is he appeals on a human level. He’s also very articulate. Extremely confident businessman. He is involved in the sport on lots of different levels. He speaks infinitely better than I ever could about the sport, so he’s a great spokesman. He’s young enough now to take the game around the world.

“He’s always travelled. Tiger travelled. So when he plays in a tournament, he’ll transform it. If he goes to a market that we’re looking to expand in for the sport of golf, having a superstar like that going there attracts interest. Commercial, government interest, broadcast, content. All the ways that we can grow the sport because golf has to shake off some preconceptions and I think it’s doing that right now.

“At the moment, all the figures are showing people are coming to the game. We kind of came out of a tough time with COVID and people have found they were drawn to golf because it’s the most naturally socially distant sport there is.

“The sport came out stronger and we refined what we did. And we made a good product, but now he’s able to take it, I think, to an all-new level because you had only the sixth guy ever to have the Grand Slam, which is an extraordinary achievement to win all of the four majors. The first European to do that. I think it gives him a platform to take the game, and when he goes, he will also understand his responsibility and speak in a way that will help elevate the sport in that region. We’re very lucky.