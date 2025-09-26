Trump arrived after what had been a fairly one-sided foursomes session.

Rory McIlroy was at the centre of controversy and the action as Europe controlled the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

On a day attended by United States President Donald Trump, the world number two sparked controversy when he appeared to make an offensive gesture in response to heckles from the crowd in New York.

The alleged incident occurred as the Northern Irishman walked between holes during the afternoon fourballs session but it was a fleeting aberration as the champions opened up a 5.5-2.5 lead over the US.

McIlroy was also millimetres away from putting his side 6-2 ahead with the final putt of an eventful day on the final green.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy waits alongside caddie Harry Diamond on the 15th green during the Friday afternoon fourball play in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The day began with Europe producing some scintillating early play to win the morning foursomes 3-1.

After the arrival of Trump between sessions, their momentum was slowed in a tight afternoon of fourballs action but they still came out with two-and-a-half more points to take a healthy cushion into day two.

McIlroy’s apparent indiscretion, which was captured by a TV camera, came after he and Shane Lowry had just won the 11th hole to move two clear against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

It led to a downturn as they lost the next two holes but a short missed putt by Cantlay on the 14th halted the Americans’ charge.

A thrilling match then came down to the final green but McIlroy, after back-to-back birdies on the previous two holes, narrowly missed and the point was halved.

Jon Rahm was in imperious form as he followed up a foursomes win to combine with Sepp Straka for a convincing 3&2 win success over Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose came from behind to see off Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau by one hole. A lengthy birdie putt by Fleetwood on the 16th proved crucial in what was a tense tussle that went the full 18 holes.

It was not all plain sailing for Europe, however, as Ludvig Aberg and rookie Rasmus Hojgaard were swept aside 6&5 by Justin Thomas and New Yorker Cameron Young.

That at least gave the Americans something to cling on to after what was a largely demoralising day in which the early enthusiasm of the home fans, even with Trump on hand, was punctured.

Trump arrived after what had been a fairly one-sided foursomes session.

It was the first time Europe had led after the opening morning’s play on US soil since 2004.

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led the way as they came from behind to beat DeChambeau and Thomas 4&3. McIlroy and Fleetwood then saw off Collin Morikawa and Harris English in convincing fashion 5&4.