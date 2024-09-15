Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After being cheered on for four days around Royal County Down and receiving a rapturous reception coming down the final fairway as his bid for a second Irish Open fell just short, Rory McIlroy hailed the support from Northern Ireland as “unbelievable” and admits he can’t wait to return once again for The Open Championship in Portrush next year.

McIlroy looked destined to secure a maiden professional title on home soil – he was four shots clear at one stage on Sunday – but ultimately finished a sole shot adrift of champion Rasmus Hojgaard.

Thousands travelled to Newcastle for the final day of action at the picturesque course – most to get a sight of McIlroy, playing in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019, and were hoping to cap off a stunning day with the perfect outcome.

Despite the fairytale finish being dashed by Dane Hojgaard, the locals still showed their appreciation as McIlroy made his way to the famous 18th green after a stunning second shot had left him with the chance of an eagle, but the putt wouldn’t drop.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks between lines of fans as he makes his way to the thirteenth tee during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

"It's unbelievable,” he said of the support. “I'm very lucky that I get so much support when I come back and I certainly don't take it for granted.

"I had to keep my composure there walking up to the 18th green and tried as best as I could. I wish I could play in front of those fans and this atmosphere every week. I certainly appreciate all the support and can't wait to come back."

It’s yet more late heartbreak for McIlroy, who narrowly missed out from a winning position at the US Open this summer, but he’s taking positives with him to Wentworth next week, where he’ll compete in the BMW PGA Championship.

"I felt like I was in control of the tournament for most of the day and felt like I was playing really solid, doing what I needed to do, making a lot of pars, the odd birdie and then the two bogeys at 15 and 17 opened the door for someone to have a good finish like Rasmus did,” he added. “I played well this week...missing the green right at 15 is the place you can't go and then I misjudged the speed with the first putt on 17.