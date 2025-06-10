Rory McIlroy backed to 'solve' motivation issue ahead of US Open bid

Former professional player Nick Dougherty believes Rory McIlroy will soon return to top form and insists he’ll relish the challenge of teeing off at what is often dubbed “the world’s hardest golf course” at this week’s US Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since sealing his maiden Masters crown and becoming only the sixth player in history to complete the grand slam, McIlroy has spoken honestly about a dip in motivation, saying “grinding on the range for three or four hours every day is a little tougher than it used to be”.

McIlroy finished T47th at the PGA Championship last month and missed the cut at last weekend’s Canadian Open as he tried to adjust to a new driver after his previous club was ruled non-conforming at Quail Hollow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old has enjoyed tremendous consistency at the US Open, finishing inside the top-10 across each of the last six years, including back-to-back second-placed finishes in 2023 and 2024.

OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 10: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks across the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 10, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

McIlroy enjoyed his sole competition victory in 2011 – the first of five major titles to date – and will get his 2025 campaign underway on Thursday at Oakmont, a course which defending champion Bryson DeChambeau says “doesn't just challenge your game, it challenges your sanity”.

Dougherty, who won three European Tour titles before moving into a presenting role with Sky Sports, has full confidence McIlroy will rediscover his spark.

"Oakmont isn't a course you want to be going to with your game not in order and he's saying that himself,” he said on Sky Sports. “I think he would love to be able to step away if he could and enjoy this for a while...he's one of six in the history of men's golf (to complete the grand slam).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wants to enjoy it, but at the same time he wants to compete and be at his best.

"Going to the range and grinding now is tougher because the motivation has understandably shifted.

"He will solve that - we're not going to hear Rory retiring next year - and he will want to get more majors, but he has to set himself a new goal and I don't think he knows what that is yet.

"The challenge at Oakmont will get his attention and players love to say they've won there because it's thought of as the hardest in terms of physicality and mentality.