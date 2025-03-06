Rory McIlroy believes PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger still 'ideal scenario' - but doesn't feel it's essential
McIlroy, who gets his Arnold Palmer Invitational campaign underway at Bay Hill on Thursday, has acted as an unofficial spokesman for the PGA Tour since Saudi-backed LIV launched three years ago, making its introduction into golf by securing several key golfing figures, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.
It was reported in June 2023 that a framework agreement had been agreed for both parties to come together while earlier this year they’d supposedly agreed a financial package to turn the proposed merger into reality, but McIlroy doesn’t feel it’s any closer to fruition.
“I think the narrative around golf, I wouldn't say needs a deal, I think the narrative around golf would welcome a deal in terms of just having all the best players together again,” he said. “But I don't think the PGA Tour needs a deal...I think the momentum is pretty strong.
"TV's been good, TGL's been hopefully pretty additive to the overall situation.
"I answered this question at Torrey Pines two weeks ago...the landscape might have looked a little different then than it does now over these past couple of weeks, and I think a deal would still be the ideal scenario for golf as a whole.
"But from a pure PGA Tour perspective, I don't think it necessarily needs it.
"Look, I think it takes two to tango. So if one party is willing and ready and the other isn't, it sort of makes it tough.
“I don't think it's ever felt that close, but it doesn't feel like it's any closer.”
One of McIlroy’s biggest goals for this year will once again be to claim a coveted Masters crown and complete a career grand slam, ending his 11-year wait for a fifth major tournament in the process.
After this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy will head to Sawgrass for the Players Championship, but then has a gap in his schedule prior to the Masters at Augusta, which gets underway on April 10.
“I’m still making a bit of a decision,” added McIlroy when asked about his pre-Masters plans. “I’m going to play these next two weeks then I’ll sort of reassess.
“I don’t like the idea of having three weeks off going into the Masters, so I may add one event, but I’m still between what event that may be.
“I would imagine I would add an event leading into there, it just depends on whether it’s Houston or San Antonio.”
