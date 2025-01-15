Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy believes Seve Ballesteros’ sporting legacy “will live on forever” after collecting an award which is named in his honour for the fourth time.

Spanish icon Ballesteros won five major championships and holds the record for most tournament triumphs (50) in European Tour history while he was also part of three Team Europe Ryder Cup outright successes.

Named after Ballesteros, who died in 2011 aged 54, the ‘Seve Ballesteros Award’ is presented to the DP World Tour’s Player of the Year, as voted for by the players, and incorporates the former Golfer of the Year Award after the pair were combined into one honour in 2021.

McIlroy previously collected the prize in 2012, 2014, and 2015 and now adds a fourth to his collection after enjoying a remarkably consistent 2024 campaign.

Javier Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy pose with the Seve Ballesteros Award for the 2024 DP World Tour Players' Player of the Year prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman claimed his sixth Harry Vardon Trophy (Race to Dubai) crown after winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, equalling the number won by Ballesteros, adding to victories at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and Wells Fargo Championship.

"The Seve Ballesteros Award is special because it's voted on by your peers,” said McIlroy after collecting the award from Seve’s son Javier ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic starting on Thursday. “They are the ones that have been out there on the course with you week-in, week-out, playing the same golf courses, competing.

"So to get their vote is very meaningful. I said to Javier, the legacy that his dad left on not just European golf but global golf will live on forever.

"Our whole motivation that we rally around on the Ryder Cup team is Seve, and we feel like we have an advantage because of that."

Javier added: "It's special for me, my brother and sister to have the Player of the Year Award named after my dad, and it's obviously special to present it to Rory.

"I think he's one of the best players of all time in global golf.

"I told him when I presented him the trophy it was special to watch him at home win his sixth Race to Dubai title, and to speak the way he did about my dad after. I had a few tears in my eyes seeing him."

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: “Rory’s remarkable consistency and success in 2024 is a fitting tribute to the legacy of Seve Ballesteros.

"To win this award for a fourth time, voted for by his fellow peers, is a reflection of the admiration and regard he holds across our sport.

"His performances last season, particularly his sixth Race to Dubai title and his victories around the world, were nothing short of exceptional.