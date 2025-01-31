Rory McIlroy celebrates 'nice little moment' with second career ace after hole-in-one at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Phil Casey, PA
Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rory McIlroy celebrated a hole-in-one on his way to carding a score of 66 in the opening round at California’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman found the cup with a sand wedge on the par-three 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and goes into Friday’s second round sitting two shots behind leader Russell Henley.

The hole-in-one marked the second career ace for McIlroy, who made his first during the 2023 Travellers Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s such an elevated tee that the ball’s in the air and you know it’s on line but you don’t know whether to say, ‘Go!’ or ‘Sit!’ or ‘Spin,’ or ‘Release’,” McIlroy said.

“You’re looking at it and you’re watching where it might land on the green and the thing just disappears.

“It was a good swing, a good wedge shot and it was obviously a nice little moment.”

McIlroy’s was not the day’s only hole-in-one. Irishman Shane Lowry landed one of his own on the famous par-three seventh at Pebble Beach, with the ball landing short of the pin and rolling in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lowry used social media site X to call it the “shot of my dreams”.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Henley birdied his final two holes to end the day at the top of the leaderboard, with his eight-under 64 at Spyglass Hill putting him one ahead of six others including England’s Justin Rose.

The tournament also marked the return of Scottie Scheffler, who missed a month of the Tour after a freak kitchen accident over Christmas. The American recovered from an early bogey to card a round of 67 and take a share of 15th place.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyShane LowryCaliforniaEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice