Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy celebrated a hole-in-one on his way to carding a score of 66 in the opening round at California’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman found the cup with a sand wedge on the par-three 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and goes into Friday’s second round sitting two shots behind leader Russell Henley.

The hole-in-one marked the second career ace for McIlroy, who made his first during the 2023 Travellers Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such an elevated tee that the ball’s in the air and you know it’s on line but you don’t know whether to say, ‘Go!’ or ‘Sit!’ or ‘Spin,’ or ‘Release’,” McIlroy said.

“You’re looking at it and you’re watching where it might land on the green and the thing just disappears.

“It was a good swing, a good wedge shot and it was obviously a nice little moment.”

McIlroy’s was not the day’s only hole-in-one. Irishman Shane Lowry landed one of his own on the famous par-three seventh at Pebble Beach, with the ball landing short of the pin and rolling in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowry used social media site X to call it the “shot of my dreams”.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Henley birdied his final two holes to end the day at the top of the leaderboard, with his eight-under 64 at Spyglass Hill putting him one ahead of six others including England’s Justin Rose.