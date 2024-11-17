Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy claimed the sixth Race to Dubai title of his career after Thriston Lawrence finished in midfield at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman only needed a top-11 finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates to reach the summit of the season rankings, with South African Lawrence the only player able to deny him with a win in Dubai.

However, Lawrence’s challenge never materialised and when he came home in one under par for the event, McIlroy secured his third successive Race to Dubai crown with five holes left in his final round.

The world number three joins Spanish great Seve Ballesteros in second place in the all-time list with six order of merit triumphs, with only Colin Montgomerie ahead of the pair with eight victories.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd on the 12th green following a birdie putt on day three of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

McIlroy had spoken about wanting to be stood on the final green on Sunday with both trophies, and he was in a two-way battle for the title with Rasmus Hojgaard at 13 under with five holes remaining.