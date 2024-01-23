Rory McIlroy confirmed for first mixed edition of ‘The Match' in Florida
McIlroy will take on US Ryder Cup player Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang in the 12-hole “skins” event at The Park in Florida on February 26.
Each hole will be worth a specified amount for charity, with all four players using the same tee for the four par-three holes.
The remaining eight holes will use varying tees and yardages for the men and women. The player raising the most funds through the skins format will be declared the winner.
Previous editions of “The Match” have featured Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka v Bryson DeChambeau and stars of other sports including NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes and the NBA’s Steph Curry and Charles Barkley. McIlroy partnered Woods against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in December 2022.
McIlroy completed the best weekend comeback of his career to successfully defend his title and win a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.
His previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship but having begun round three 10 adrift he closed out a one-stroke victory at the Emirates Golf Club.
McIlroy’s positive start to 2024 will give him renewed optimism he can break his nine-year major drought, with the chance to complete a career Grand Slam first up at the Masters in April.