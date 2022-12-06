Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will contest the Irish Open at the K Club in September 2023.

The event will run from September 7-10 in 2023 at the prestigious venue, where the four-time major champion secured a famous victory in County Kildare in 2016 after producing a stunning eagle-par-birdie finish to win Ireland’s national open by three strokes.

McIlroy ended a stellar season in style in November as he won the Race to Dubai for a fourth time – adding to his FedEx Cup triumph on the PGA Tour – and reaching the rank of world number one for the ninth time.

The Irish Open will form part of McIlroy’s final preparations for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy said: “The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years.

"It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again,” he added.

“I’m really proud of my year and I am looking forward to 2023.”

History was made at the Irish Open last year as Adrian Meronk became the first winner from Poland on the DP World Tour when he claimed the title at Mount Juliet Estates.

First played in 1927, the Irish Open is one of the world’s most famous national opens, with Meronk adding his name to a list of former champions that includes Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Pádraig Harrington, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Jon Rahm.