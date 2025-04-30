Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy is set to participate in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club as part of his preparations for the Open Championship in Northern Ireland this summer.

The Masters champion will aim to win a second Open title at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.

The Scottish Open is the final event before golf’s fourth and final major of the year, with McIlroy returning to the Renaissance Club in North Berwick where he won the title in 2023 by defeating Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre by one shot.

“Winning a national open is always special, and I'm pleased to have the chance to compete for another Genesis Scottish Open title,” said McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy on the 18th green after winning the tournament in 2023. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

“It has certainly been a memorable year so far, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the momentum to the home of golf this summer.”

McIlroy joined the elite group of six career Grand Slam winners after defeating Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta.

Next, he aims for the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he has won four times, from May 15-18. Several top players, including Rose, MacIntyre, Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, and Thomas, have committed to playing the Scottish Open.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, meanwhile, believes McIlroy is now “freed up” after his Masters victory and could win another major this season.

McGinley credits sports psychologist Bob Rotella for the 35-year-old’s unshakeable mental strength during the decisive final round at the Masters.

“I don't think it's a foregone conclusion he wins another one this year, there's competition, of course there is,” McGinley said.

“But Rory is freed up now. You know, it's been a big, big monkey on his back, and you know the criticism that he's got over the years has been quite relentless at times.

“Nobody gets more heat than he does, so I think he will feel relieved and a freedom mentally, which means he can perform at his best physically.