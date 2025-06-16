Rory McIlroy says he has got his mojo back with the driver after a tough week at the US Open.

McIlroy’s Masters hangover continued as he battled to make the cut at a punishing Oakmont course before eventually finishing tied for 19th.

He played his best golf of the week during Sunday’s final round, where his three-under-par 67 was the joint best round of the day.

McIlroy’s driver was ruled ‘non-conforming’ ahead of last month’s PGA Championship before he missed the cut at the Canadian Open after misfiring from the tee.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at the US Open. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

But the Northern Irishman believes that was the most positive part of his game at Oakmont.

He said: “I feel like I’ve driven the ball well all week. After the way I drove it on Sunday, I’d say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee.

“Really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well. It’s not necessarily the driver, it’s more me and sort of where my swing was.

“I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great. Hopefully I can continue that on into next week.”

McIlroy will play the Travelers Championship at Hartford next week before heading to back to the United Kingdom for a break before the Scottish Open and the Open.

“I’m looking forward to just getting back in general,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush.”

McIlroy was long gone from Oakmont by the time JJ Spaun claimed victory with a stunning 64-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Spaun lost to McIlroy in a play-off at the Players Championship in March and was determined to not become a nearly man.

“I just felt like you keep putting yourself in these positions, like eventually you’re going to tick one off,” he said.

“I don’t put myself in this position often, or at all, for a major, that’s for sure.